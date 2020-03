March 25 (Reuters) - easyHotel PLC:

* EASYHOTEL UPDATE RE COVID-19

* BOARD CAN CONFIRM THAT ALL ITS OWNED HOTELS ARE NOW CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* IT IS TOO SOON TO ESTIMATE FULL IMPACT OF CLOSURES

* FY TRADING IS EXPECTED TO END YEAR SUBSTANTIALLY BEHIND BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS.

* IN CONSTANT, CLOSE DIALOGUE WITH FINANCIAL LENDERS AND HAVE AMENDED GROUP COMMITTED FACILITY TO STRENGTHEN FINANCIAL POSITION

* BOARD IS TAKING A NUMBER OF IMMEDIATE ACTIONS TO PROTECT CASH FLOWS WITHIN BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: