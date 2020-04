BRIEF-Easyhotel Says Citrus To Take Actions That Differ In Some Limited Respects From One Of Statements Of Intent

April 29 (Reuters) - easyHotel PLC:

* EASYHOTEL PLC - CITRUS HAS DECIDED TO TAKE CERTAIN COURSES OF ACTION THAT DIFFER IN CERTAIN LIMITED RESPECTS FROM ONE OF STATEMENTS OF INTENT

* EASYHOTEL PLC - VARIATION TO RELEVANT STATED INTENTION STEMS FROM UNPRECEDENTED CHALLENGES RESULTING FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* EASYHOTEL - SOME EMPLOYEES PLACED IN JOB PROTECTION SCHEMES THAT APPLY IN COUNTRIES WHERE CO OPERATES. OTHERS CONTINUING TO WORK WHERE THEY CAN

* EASYHOTEL - REMAINS CITRUS’S EXPECTATION ONCE CO ABLE TO REOPEN HOTELS, EMPLOYEES WILL RETURN TO WORK ON CURRENT TERMS AND CONDITIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: