BRIEF-Easyhotel Says H1 Total System Sales Up 33.6 Pct

April 11 (Reuters) - easyHotel PLC:

* H1 TOTAL SYSTEM SALES UP 33.6% TO £16.10M (31 MARCH 2017: £12.05M)

* H1 OWNED HOTELS REVPAR UP 11.2% TO £36.60 (31 MARCH 2017: £32.90)

* H1 LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE FOR FRANCHISED HOTELS INCREASED BY 13.5%

* HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE FREEHOLD OF A CENTRAL SITE IN HISTORICAL CITY OF CHESTER FOR DEVELOPMENT OF A NEW- BUILD 109-BEDROOM HOTEL

* CHESTER HOTEL ACQUISITION IS SUBJECT TO PLANNING PERMISSION

* TOTAL EXPECTED COST FOR ACQUISITION AND CONSTRUCTION IS APPROXIMATELY £7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)