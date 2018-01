Jan 29 (Reuters) - Easyhotel Plc:

* ‍GROUP‘S PERFORMANCE SINCE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 IN LINE WITH BOARD‘S EXPECTATIONS​

* EASYHOTEL - ‍GROUP'S OWNED HOTELS HAVE CONTINUED TO SIGNIFICANTLY OUTPERFORM BOTH THEIR COMPETITIVE SET AND WIDER UK HOTEL MARKET IN PERIOD SINCE FY RESULTS​