March 16 (Reuters) - easyHotel PLC:

* EASYHOTEL PLC - STATEMENT RE COVID-19

* EASYHOTEL - TOO EARLY TO ESTIMATE WHAT FULL IMPACT FROM COVID-19 WILL BE ON GROUP’S PERFORMANCE FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* EASYHOTEL- REDUCTION TO FORWARD BOOKINGS FOR NEXT 3 MONTHS WHICH IS EXPECTED TO ADVERSELY IMPACT OCCUPANCY LEVELS AT HOTELS ACROSS UK, EUROPE.

* EASYHOTEL - ON CORONAVIRUS, ASSESSING ACTIONS IT CAN TAKE TO RESPOND