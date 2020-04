BRIEF-easyJet Says Co Expects To Have Access To Cash Reserves Of £2.3 Bln By April 9

April 6 (Reuters) - Easyjet PLC:

* EASYJET PLC - COVID CORPORATE FINANCING FACILITY & RCF DRAWDOWN

* EASYJET - HAS BEEN SUCCESSFUL IN ITS ISSUANCE OF £600M OF COMMERCIAL PAPER THROUGH COVID CORPORATE FINANCING FACILITY

* EASYJET - HAS ALSO ISSUED TODAY A UTILISATION REQUEST TO FULLY DRAW DOWN ON ITS $500M REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, SECURED AGAINST AIRCRAFT ASSETS.

* EASYJET - EASYJET AND BALPA HAVE COLLABORATIVELY REACHED AN AGREEMENT ON FURLOUGH ARRANGEMENTS FOR ITS PILOTS.

* EASYJET - EASYJET WILL CONTINUE TO CONSIDER FURTHER LIQUIDITY AND FUNDING OPTIONS

* EASYJET - EASYJET WILL RELEASE A TRADING UPDATE IN SECOND HALF OF APRIL AND A HALF YEAR RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT ON 30 JUNE 2020.

* EASYJET - BY APRIL 9, EASYJET IS EXPECTED TO HAVE ACCESS TO CASH RESERVES OF C.£2.3BN