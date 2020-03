March 13 (Reuters) - Easyjet PLC:

* DUE TO TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS FROM COVID-19, CUSTOMERS CAN CHANGE FLIGHTS TO ALTERNATIVE DATES AND/OR DESTINATION WITHOUT CHANGE FEE

* CUSTOMERS CAN MAKE CHANGES TO THEIR BOOKING ONLINE VIA THE MANAGE BOOKINGS SECTION ON EASYJET.COM

* CHANGES APPLIES TO BOTH EXISTING AND NEW BOOKINGS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE