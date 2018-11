Nov 5 (Reuters) - Kuehne Und Nagel International Ag:

* EASYJET SELECTS KUEHNE + NAGEL FOR FLEET REFURBISHMENT AND MODIFICATION

* MODIFICATION PACKAGE FOR 39 AIRCRAFTS ACROSS FIVE MRO LOCATION

* MODIFICATION PACKAGE FOR 39 AIRCRAFTS ACROSS FIVE MRO LOCATIONS Source text - bit.ly/2PbMuMk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)