FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-easyjet to buy part of Air Berlin's operations at Berlin Tegel airport for 40 mln euros ‍​
Sections
Featured
Mattis gets warning on artillery as he peers into North Korea
North Korea revealed
Mattis gets warning on artillery as he peers into North Korea
Kaspersky says hack claims cutting U.S. cyber security sales
Exclusive
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky says hack claims cutting U.S. cyber security sales
Spain axes Catalan officials after independence claim
Spain axes Catalan officials after independence claim
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2017 / 10:41 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-easyjet to buy part of Air Berlin's operations at Berlin Tegel airport for 40 mln euros ‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Easyjet Plc:

* Easyjet says signed an agreement with air berlin to acquire part of its operations at berlin tegel airport for purchase consideration of 40 million euros ‍​

* Easyjet says acquisition will result in easyjet entering into leases for up to 25 a320 aircraft, offering employment to air berlin flying crews

* Says will make announcements on the new routes and services to be flown to and from tegel in due course‍​

* Will operate a reduced timetable at tegel during the winter season but plans to operate a full schedule from summer season 2018

* Easyjet says launched recruitment campaign to attract around 1000 of air berlin’s pilots and cabin crew who will be recruited over coming months Source Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.