Dec 14 (Reuters) - Easyknit International Holdings Ltd :

* ANNOUNCES ‍ DISPOSAL OF SECURITIES OF VICTORY CITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED​

* ‍AGGREGATE GROSS SALE PROCEEDS OF HK$19.8 MILLION ​

* GROUP EXPECTED TO RECOGNIZE LOSS OF ABOUT HK$21.3 MILLION ON DISPOSAL

* ‍GROUP DISPOSED ON-MARKET A TOTAL OF 91.7 MILLION VCIH SHARES AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF ABOUT HK$0.216 PER SHARE​