April 3 (Reuters) - EASYVISTA SA:

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 0.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 1.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 3.45 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AIMS AT GROWTH OF AT LEAST 20 PERCENT OF CONSOLIDATED REVENUE‍​, SIGNIFICANT IMPROVE IN PROFITABILITY IN 2018 - CEO

* EXPECTS SALES GROWTH ABOVE 20 PERCENT FOR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)