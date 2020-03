BRIEF-Easyvista FY Revenue Up At 45.7 Million Euros

March 30 (Reuters) - EASYVISTA SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 45.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 37.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET RESULT EUR 5.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 8.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EASYVISTA IS UNABLE TO ACCURATELY DETERMINE NET IMPACT ON BUSINESS AND PROFITABILITY TARGETS FOR 2020

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EASYVISTA CURRENTLY BELIEVES THAT IT WILL NOT BE ABLE TO DELIVER ANNOUNCED GROWTH, BUT DOES NOT EXPECT SIGNIFICANT DOWNTURN IN ITS BUSINESS IN 2020

* LIMITED IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON EASYVISTA'S OPERATIONS