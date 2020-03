BRIEF-EasyVista Sees Limited Impact Of Coronavirus Epidemic On Business Activity

March 19 (Reuters) - EASYVISTA SA:

* 2020 OUTLOOK: REGARDING SAAS OFFER, EASYVISTA CAN COUNT ON THE QUALITY OF ITS INFRASTRUCTURE WITH THE HIGHEST SECURITY STANDARDS THAT GUARANTEE CONTINUITY OF SERVICES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: LIMITED IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 EPIDEMIC ON THE GROUP’S ACTIVITIES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EASYVISTA CURRENTLY BELIEVES THAT IT WILL NOT BE ABLE TO DELIVER THE GROWTH PREDICTED, BUT DOES NOT EXPECT A SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN BUSINESS IN 2020

* IS NOT UNABLE TO ACCURATELY DETERMINE THE NET IMPACT ON TARGETS AND PROFITABILITY FOR 2020

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GIVEN UNCERTAIN MACROECONOMIC AND HEALTH CONTEXT, EASYVISTA REMAINS VERY VIGILANT REGARDING EVOLUTION OF SITUATION AND IMPACT ON ACTIVITY

* TO DATE, THE GROUP DOES NOT PLAN TO RESORT TO PARTIAL UNEMPLOYMENT MEASURES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: FROM 2020, THE GROUP EXPECTS TO SIGN NEW CONTRACTS AS A RESULT OF THE CURRENT CRISIS

* 2020 OUTLOOK: NOT ABLE TO ENSURE ANNOUNCED GROWTH, BUT DOES NOT SEE, FOR NOW, SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN ACTIVITY IN 2020