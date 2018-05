May 10 (Reuters) - Eaton Corporation PLC:

* EATON AND SHAANXI FAST GEAR ANNOUNCE A JOINT VENTURE FOR LIGHT-DUTY MANUAL TRANSMISSIONS IN ASIA-PACIFIC, EASTERN EUROPE, AND AFRICA

* EATON - SFGW WILL OWN 51 PERCENT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PERCENT INTEREST

* EATON CORPORATION PLC - PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)