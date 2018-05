BRIEF-Eaton Reports Qtrly Earnings Per Share $1.10

May 1 (Reuters) - Eaton Corporation PLC:

* EATON REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.10, UP 15 PERCENT OVER FIRST QUARTER OF 2017 AND AT HIGH END OF GUIDANCE RANGE

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.10

* SALES IN Q1 OF 2018 WERE $5.3 BILLION, UP 8 PERCENT OVER SAME PERIOD IN 2017

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.07, REVENUE VIEW $5.11 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* NOW EXPECT 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE BETWEEN $5.10 AND $5.30

* FOR Q2 OF 2018, WE ANTICIPATE EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE BETWEEN $1.25 AND $1.35

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.30 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.18 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S