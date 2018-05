BRIEF-Eaton Vance Corp Posts Q2 Adjusted EPS $0.77

May 22 (Reuters) - Eaton Vance Corp:

* EATON VANCE CORP REPORT FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTH PERIODS ENDED APRIL 30, 2018

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.78

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.77 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CONSOLIDATED NET INFLOWS OF $4.4 BILLION IN Q2

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SALES AND OTHER INFLOWS WERE $39.4 BILLION IN Q2 OF FISCAL 2018, UP 1 PERCENT

* CONSOLIDATED ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT WERE $440.1 BILLION ON APRIL 30, 2018, UP 14 PERCENT

* AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT WERE $440.6 BILLION IN Q2 OF FISCAL 2018, UP 17 PERCENT

* QTRLY REVENUE $414.3 MILLION VERSUS $374.6 MILLION

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $423.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S