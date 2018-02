BRIEF-Eaton Vance Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.78

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Eaton Vance Corp:

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.78

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.63

* Q1 REVENUE $421.4 MILLION

* ‍CONSOLIDATED NET INFLOWS OF $7.1 BILLION IN Q1 REPRESENT A 7 PERCENT ANNUALIZED INTERNAL GROWTH RATE IN MANAGED ASSETS​

* ‍CONSOLIDATED ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT WERE $449.2 BILLION ON JANUARY 31, 2018, UP 24 PERCENT​

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.76, REVENUE VIEW $420.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍INCOME TAX PROVISION FOR Q1 INCLUDES A NON-RECURRING CHARGE OF $24.7 MILLION​

* QTRLY REVENUE $421.4 MILLION VERSUS $354.96 MILLION

* CONSOLIDATED SALES AND OTHER INFLOWS WERE $44.0 BILLION IN Q1 OF FISCAL 2018, DOWN 2 PERCENT

* ‍ Q1 RESULTS INCLUDES CHARGE OF $21.7 MILLION FROM REVALUATION OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES​