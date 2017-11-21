FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eaton Vance reports Q4 earnings per share $0.69
#Funds News
November 21, 2017 / 2:31 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

BRIEF-Eaton Vance reports Q4 earnings per share $0.69

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Eaton Vance Corp:

* Eaton Vance Corp. Report for the three months and fiscal year ended october 31, 2017

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.70

* Q4 earnings per share $0.69

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 consolidated sales and other inflows rose 27 percent to $44.6 billion

* Says consolidated sales and other inflows were $44.6 billion in Q4 of fiscal 2017, up 27 percent from $35.1 billion in Q4 of fiscal 2016​

* Says average consolidated assets under management were $413.9 billion in Q4 , up 22 percent from $338.9 billion in Q4 of fiscal 2016​

* Says had ‍consolidated net inflows of $8.0 billion in Q4 of 2017 compares to net inflows of $4.8 billion in Q4 of 2016​

* Says ‍in Q4 of fiscal 2017, revenue increased 17 percent to $405.7 million from $346.8 million in q4 of fiscal 2016​

* Q4 revenue view $408.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
