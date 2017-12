Dec 13 (Reuters) - Eaton Vance Corp:

* EATON VANCE SAYS TO MAINTAIN CO‘S OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN HEXAVEST AT 49 PERCENT INSTEAD OF INCREASING CO‘S POSITION TO 75 PERCENT AS PER 2012 AGREEMENT

* EATON VANCE CORP - WILL RECOGNIZE GAAP LOSS EQUAL TO OPTION’S CARRYING AMOUNT OF $6.5 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 11, 2017- SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2z8tox3) Further company coverage: