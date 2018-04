April 23 (Reuters) - eBay Inc:

* EBAY AND PAYPAL FINALIZE NEW PAYMENTS AGREEMENT

* PAYPAL - CO, EBAY CONFIRMED SIGNING OF A PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO OFFER PAYPAL AS A WAY TO PAY ON EBAY UNTIL JULY 2023

* PAYPAL - CONTINUES TO PROVIDE A COMPREHENSIVE PAYMENTS SOLUTION TO EBAY UNDER EXISTING OPERATING AGREEMENT THROUGH JULY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: