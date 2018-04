BRIEF-Ebay Inc Q1 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.53 From Continuing Operations

April 25 (Reuters) - eBay Inc:

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.53 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* . REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $2.6 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.59 BILLION

* QTRLY GAAP AND NON-GAAP EPS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40 AND $0.53, RESPECTIVELY, ON A CONTINUING OPERATIONS BASIS

* GAAP OPERATING MARGIN DECREASED TO 22.5% FOR Q1 OF 2018, COMPARED TO 23.7% FOR SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN DECREASED TO 27.9% IN Q1 OF 2018, COMPARED TO 28.9% FOR SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* SEES Q2 NET REVENUE BETWEEN $2.64 BILLION AND $2.68 BILLION

* SEES Q2 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.50 TO $0.52 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES Q2 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33 TO $0.37 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* EXPECTS NET REVENUE BETWEEN $10.9 BILLION AND $11.1 BILLION, REPRESENTING FX-NEUTRAL GROWTH OF 7% - 9% FOR FY 2018

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.52, REVENUE VIEW $2.69 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* IN Q1, EBAY GREW ACTIVE BUYERS BY 4% ACROSS ITS PLATFORMS, FOR A TOTAL OF 171 MILLION GLOBAL ACTIVE BUYERS

* MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS DELIVERED $2.1 BILLION OF REVENUE AND $22.5 BILLION OF GMV IN QUARTER

* EXPECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN RANGE OF $1.65 - $1.75 FOR 2018

* EXPECTS NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN RANGE OF $2.25 - $2.30 FOR 2018

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.29, REVENUE VIEW $11.00 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S