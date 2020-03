March 26 (Reuters) - eBay Inc:

* EBAY INC SAYS ACTIVELY REMOVING PRICE GOUGING, PROHIBITED ITEMS FROM EBAY’S MARKETPLACE

* EBAY INC SAYS DOUBLING DOWN ON EFFORTS BY EXPANDING LIST OF PROHIBITED ITEMS

* EBAY - TO DATE, ENFORCEMENT EFFORTS RESULTED IN BLOCKING OR REMOVAL OF OVER 500,000 LISTINGS IN VIOLATION OF CO'S POLICY RELATED TO CORONAVIRUS