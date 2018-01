BRIEF-Ebay Q4 NON-GAAP EPS $0.59 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Ebay Inc:

* . REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.59 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.58 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $2.51 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* ‍DURING QUARTER, CO DELIVERED GAAP NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $2.6 BILLION PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY $3.1 BILLION TAX CHARGE ​

* ‍GAAP OPERATING MARGIN DECREASED TO 25.4% FOR Q4 OF 2017, COMPARED TO 26.6%​

* ‍NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN DECREASED TO 30.9% IN Q4 OF 2017, COMPARED TO 31.9%​

* ‍IN Q4, EBAY GREW ACTIVE BUYERS BY 5% ACROSS ITS PLATFORMS, FOR A TOTAL OF 170 MILLION GLOBAL ACTIVE BUYERS​

* QTRLY ‍GMV OF $24.4 BILLION, UP 10% ON AN AS-REPORTED BASIS AND 7% ON AN FX-NEUTRAL BASIS​

* QTRLY REVENUE $2.6 BILLION, INCREASING 9% ON AN AS-REPORTED BASIS AND 7% ON A FOREIGN EXCHANGE (FX) NEUTRAL BASIS​

* ‍2018 BUSINESS OUTLOOK INCLUDES IMPACT OF ADOPTING FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING STANDARDS BOARD ASC TOPIC 606, REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS​

* SEES Q1 2018 ‍NET REVENUE BETWEEN $2.57 BILLION AND $2.61 BILLION, REPRESENTING FX-NEUTRAL GROWTH OF 7% - 9%​

* ‍EXPECTS FY 2018 NET REVENUE BETWEEN $10.9 BILLION AND $11.1 BILLION​

* SEES ‍FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN RANGE OF $1.65 - $1.75​

* SEES Q1 2018 ‍GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN RANGE OF $0.37 - $0.41​

* SEES FY 2018 ‍NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN RANGE OF $2.25 - $2.30​

* SEES Q1 2018 ‍NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN RANGE OF $0.52 - $0.54​