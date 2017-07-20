FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2017 / 8:59 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Ebay reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.45/shr from continuing operations

2 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Ebay Inc

* Ebay Inc. reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.45 from continuing operations

* Ebay Inc - ‍board approves additional $3.0 billion stock repurchase authorization​

* Qtrly GAAP operating margin decreased to 20.5% for q2 of 2017, compared to 23.8% for same period last year

* Delivered Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) for quarter ended June 30, 2017 of $21.5 billion, increasing 3% on an as-reported basis

* Ebay Inc - sees Q3 net revenue between $2.35 billion and $2.39 billion​

* Qtrly non-GAAP operating margin decreased to 27.3% in Q2 of 2017, compared to 29.1% for same period last year

* In Q2, Ebay added two million active buyers across its platforms, for a total of 171 million global active buyers

* Ebay Inc - sees Q3 ‍non-GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in range of $0.46 - $0.48​

* Ebay Inc - sees Q3 ‍GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in range of $0.30 - $0.32​

* Stock repurchase will be funded from company's working capital or other financing alternatives

* Says ‍during quarter, Ebay delivered GAAP net income from continuing operations of $27 million, or $0.02 per diluted share

* Q2 revenue $2.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.31 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.98 to $2.03 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.65 to $1.75 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $9.3 billion to $9.5 billion​

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.01, revenue view $9.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $2.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

