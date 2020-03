March 5 (Reuters) - eBay Inc:

* EBAY - WILL BLOCK NEW LISTINGS & START TO REMOVE LISTINGS THAT SELL MASKS INCLUDING N95/N100 & SURGICAL MASKS, HAND SANITIZER & DISINFECTING WIPES

* EBAY INC - TO REMOVE ANY LISTING THAT MENTIONS COVID-19, CORONAVIRUS, 2019NCOV (EXCEPT BOOKS) IN TITLE OR DESCRIPTION - BLOG