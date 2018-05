May 9 (Reuters) - eBay Inc:

* EBAY TO SELL ITS HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART

* SAYS NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BILLION

* SAYS TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY