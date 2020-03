BRIEF-Ebiquity Announces Postponement Of Results

March 24 (Reuters) - Ebiquity PLC:

* EBIQUITY PLC - POSTPONEMENT OF RESULTS AND COVID 19 UPDATE

* EBIQUITY PLC - EBIQUITY WOULD BE EXPECTING TO REPORT, ON A GOING CONCERN BASIS, FY REVENUE OF £68.7 MILLION AND ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT OF £6.2 MILLION

* EBIQUITY PLC - TRADING IN CURRENT YEAR HAS STARTED IN LINE WITH BOARD’S EXPECTATION

* EBIQUITY PLC - BOARD THEREFORE BELIEVES IT PRUDENT AT THIS STAGE TO WITHDRAW GUIDANCE ON GROUP'S OVERALL PERFORMANCE IN 2020