BRIEF-Ebiquity Appoints Nick Waters As CEO

April 22 (Reuters) - Ebiquity PLC:

* EBIQUITY PLC - DIRECTORATE CHANGE AND UPDATE ON COVID-19 IMPACT

* EBIQUITY PLC - APPOINTMENT OF NICK WATERS AS ITS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* EBIQUITY - ALAN NEWMAN, CURRENTLY INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, WILL RESUME ROLE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL AND OPERATING OFFICER WITH EFFECT FROM 1 JULY

* EBIQUITY PLC - 20% SALARY REDUCTION TAKEN BY SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM AND BOARD

* EBIQUITY PLC - DEFERRAL OF ANNUAL PAY REVIEW AND TEMPORARY FREEZE ON RECRUITMENT

* EBIQUITY PLC - AS AT 31 MARCH, GROUP HAD NET DEBT OF £6 MILLION

* EBIQUITY PLC - NO GUIDANCE IS CURRENTLY BEING PROVIDED ON OUTLOOK FOR 2020