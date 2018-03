March 21 (Reuters) - Ebiquity Plc:

* FY REVENUE OF 87.4 MILLION STG VERSUS 83.6 MILLION STG YEAR AGO‍​

* FY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 11 MILLION STG VERSUS 11.8 MILLION STG YEAR AGO‍​

* SAYS INTENTION TO PAY A DIVIDEND OF 0.71P PER SHARE FOR THE 12 MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

* SAYS ACTIONS THAT HAVE BEEN TAKEN IN 2017, HAS POSITIONED BUSINESS FOR FASTER REVENUE GROWTH IN 2018 AND BEYOND