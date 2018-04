April 19 (Reuters) - Ebix Inc:

* EBIX ENTERS INDIA’S E-LEARNING MARKETS VIA ACQUISITION OF 60 PERCENT STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES

* EBIX INC - EBIX WILL PAY UP TO $8 MILLION IN CASH FOR ITS STAKE IN SMARTCLASS.

* EBIX INC - EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS, FORECASTS UP TO $0.20 IN INCREASED EPS, ONCE DEAL IS INTEGRATED OVER NEXT 6 MONTHS