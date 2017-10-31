BRIEF-Ebix Inc to buy Via.com for about $74.9 million​​

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Ebix Inc

* Ebix expands on leadership position in financial exchange markets in India through the acquisition of leading travel exchange Via

* One of its Singapore subsidiaries has entered into an agreement to acquire via.com​

* Under terms of agreement, via was valued at a total enterprise value of approximately $74.9 million​

* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to Ebix earnings immediately​

* Expects Via.com​ business to generate around $33 million in GAAP revenues in 2018 with approximately 30 percent operating margins Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: