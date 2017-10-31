FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ebix Inc to buy Via.com for about $74.9 million​​
October 31, 2017 / 12:50 PM / in 40 minutes

BRIEF-Ebix Inc to buy Via.com for about $74.9 million​​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Ebix Inc

* Ebix expands on leadership position in financial exchange markets in India through the acquisition of leading travel exchange Via

* One of its Singapore subsidiaries has entered into an agreement to acquire via.com​

* Under terms of agreement, via was valued at a total enterprise value of approximately $74.9 million​

* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to Ebix earnings immediately​

* Expects Via.com​ business to generate around $33 million in GAAP revenues in 2018 with approximately 30 percent operating margins Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
