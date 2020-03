March 19 (Reuters) - Ebix Inc:

* EBIX PROVIDES OPERATIONAL CLIENT UPDATE IN LIGHT OF CORONAVIRUS

* EBIX PROVIDES OPERATIONAL CLIENT UPDATE IN LIGHT OF CORONAVIRUS

* EBIX INC - ALL OF CO’S CORE PLATFORMS ARE OPERATIONAL AND RUNNING AS NORMAL WORLDWIDE

* EBIX INC - ANNOUNCED THAT ALL CORE PLATFORMS ARE OPERATIONAL AND RUNNING AS NORMAL WORLDWIDE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: