May 9 (Reuters) - Ebix Inc:

* EBIX Q1 REVENUES ROSE 36.8% TO RECORD $108.2M, OPERATING INCOME ROSE 31.9% TO $33.9M, EPS UNCHANGED AT $0.83

* Q1 REVENUE $108.2 MILLION VERSUS $79.1 MILLION

* FACED HEAD WINDS IN Q1 2018 THAT IMPACTED SEQUENTIAL REVENUE COMPARISON WITH Q4 2017 BY $5 MILLION