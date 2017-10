Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ebix Inc

* Ebix Q2 revenues rose 20.4% to a record $87.4m, eps rose 6% to $0.74 and operating income rose 13% to $26.5m

* Q2 earnings per share $0.74

* Q2 revenue $87.4 million versus $72.6 million

* Ebix Inc - “‍we would like to be at a quarterly revenue run rate of $100 million by q1 of 2018, with at least 30% in operating margins​”

* Ebix Inc - ‍expect itzcash operating margins to approach 25% in next 6 months​