BRIEF-EBOS Group Says Co Continued To See Positive Momentum Across Businesses Through To End Of Q3

April 21 (Reuters) - EBOS Group Ltd:

* CONTINUED TO SEE POSITIVE MOMENTUM ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES THROUGH TO END OF Q3

* AT THIS STAGE THERE IS NO INDICATION THAT GROUP WILL NOT MEET ITS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE FOR FY2020

* DURING Q3 ENDED 31 MARCH, HEALTHCARE SEGMENT EXPERIENCED UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS OF DEMAND IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 DEVELOPMENTS

* EXPECTS MAJORITY OF GROUP’S OPERATIONS TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE, FACING PERIOD OF UNCERTAIN CONSUMER DEMAND

* RECENTLY REFINANCED ABOUT AUD200 MILLION OF BANK DEBT AND WORKING CAPITAL FACILITIES

* UPSIZED FACILITIES BY AUD50 MILLION TO AUD250 MILLION