Feb 21 (Reuters) - EBOS Group Ltd:

* INTERIM DIVIDEND DECLARED OF 33 CENTS PER SHARE‍​

* HY TOTAL REVENUE NZ$3.9 BILLION, DOWN 0.4 PERCENT

* HY NPAT NZ$76.7 MILLION, UP 11.5 PCT‍​

* UNDERLYING EBITDA FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR TO GROW BY ABOUT 10 PERCENT ON PRIOR YEAR, ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS