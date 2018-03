BRIEF-EBRD, PFR Life Science Among Investors Of Mabion

March 23 (Reuters) - MABION SA:

* AMONG INVESTORS WHO ARE TO INVEST IN CO ARE EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT (EBRD) AND PFR LIFE SCIENCE SP. Z O.O.

* EBRD TO INVEST 61.4 MILLION ZLOTYS AND PFR LIFE SCIENCE SP. Z O.O. 38.3 MILLION ZLOTYS

* ABOVE INVESTORS TO INVEST IN MABION VIA THE PRIVATE OFFER FOLLOWING THE SALE OF MABION’S SHARES BY TWITI INVESTMENTS LTD.

* THE OFFER HAS BEEN MAINLY DIRECTED AT INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS SPECIALISING IN THE HEALTH AND BIOTECHNOLOGY SECTOR IN THE UNITED STATES