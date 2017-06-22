BRIEF-EBRD provides Russia's Polymetal with $140 mln loan for Kazakh project

June 22 (Reuters) - Russia's Polymetal says:

* Has signed a $140 million loan agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD);

* The loan will finance remaining capital expenditures for the Kyzyl project in Kazakhstan, which is scheduled to launch in the third quarter of 2018;

* The facility has an effective tenor of five years with a final maturity date in December 2022.