BRIEF-Ebro Foods Q1 Net Profit Up 30% YoY, Says Maintains 2020 Dividend

April 29 (Reuters) - Ebro Foods SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 47.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 36.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 106.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 84.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 SALES 845.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 690.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SAYS DOES NOT PLAN TO CARRY OUT TEMPORARY LAYOFFS

* SAYS WILL ACCELERATE INVESTMENTS IN CAPEX TO CONTRIBUTE TO RECOVERY OF ECONOMY, MAINTAINS DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION AGREED LAST DECEMBER

* SAYS COVID-19 HAS HAD A POSITIVE IMPACT ON SALES FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH, DUE TO STRONG DEMAND FOR OUR PRODUCTS IN INITIAL PHASE OF CONFINEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)