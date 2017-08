July 28 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* European Commission grants Abbvie's Maviret (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir) marketing authorization for the treatment of Chronic Hepatitis C in all major genotypes (GT1-6)

* ‍Approval of Maviret is supported by data from eight registrational studies in Abbvie's clinical development program​