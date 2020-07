July 9 (Reuters) -

* E&C OVERSIGHT AND INVESTIGATIONS SUBCOMMITTEE TO HOLD HEARING WITH FIVE COVID-19 VACCINE MANUFACTURERS ON JULY 21 - HOUSE ENERGY & COMMERCE COMMITTEE

* OFFICIALS FROM ASTRAZENECA, JOHNSON & JOHNSON, MERCK, MODERNA AND PFIZER WILL TESTIFY AT HEARING ON JULY 21 - HOUSE ENERGY & COMMERCE COMMITTEE Source text : bit.ly/38S0Xnj Further company coverage: