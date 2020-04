BRIEF-Ec World Real Estate Investment Trust Updates Unitholders On COVID-19 Situation

April 3 (Reuters) - Ec World Real Estate Investment Trust :

* UPDATE TO UNITHOLDERS ON COVID-19 SITUATION

* TENANTS’ OPERATIONS AT EC WORLD REIT’S HANGZHOU ASSETS EXPERIENCED A SLOWDOWN DUE TO SHORTER OPERATIONAL PERIOD

* MANAGER WOULD BE PROVIDING CASH RENTAL REBATES OF ABOUT RMB 23.7 MILLION TO TENANTS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO

* LOCKDOWN IN WUHAN NEGATIVELY IMPACTED OPERATIONS OF WUHAN MEILUOTE

* FEES FOR BOARD DIRECTORS OF MANAGER WILL ALSO BE REDUCED BY 10% FOR 3-MONTH PERIOD FROM APRIL 2020 TO JUNE 2020

* CEO, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER & DEPUTY CFO OF MANAGER TO TAKE 10% REDUCTION IN REMUNERATION FOR 3 MONTHS