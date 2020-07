BRIEF-Ec World REIT Says Received Letter Dated 30 June From Commercial Affairs Department And MAS

July 2 (Reuters) - Ec World Real Estate Investment Trust :

* RECEIVED A LETTER DATED 30 JUNE FROM COMMERCIAL AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT AND MAS

* LETTER SEEKS MANAGER PROVIDE CERTAIN INFORMATION, DOCUMENTS & ELECTRONIC DEVICES IN RELATION TO INVESTIGATION

* INVESTIGATION IS INTO AN OFFENCE UNDER SECURITIES AND FUTURES ACT, CHAPTER 289

* CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER OF MANAGER HAS BEEN INTERVIEWED BY CAD IN CONNECTION WITH INVESTIGATION

* CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER’S REQUEST FOR LEAVE OF ABSENCE ACCEPTED, TO REVIEW HIS APPOINTMENT LATER

* MANAGER INTENDS TO FULLY COOPERATE WITH CAD AND MAS IN THEIR INVESTIGATION

* CAD INDICATES THAT EC WORLD REIT AND MANAGER ARE NOT UNDER INVESTIGATION

* BUSINESS AND OPERATIONS OF EC WORLD REIT HAVE NOT BEEN AFFECTED BY INVESTIGATION