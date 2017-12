Dec 22 (Reuters) - ECA SA:

* ECA GROUP: GUIDANCE UPDATE

* IS NOW EXPECTING 2017 REVENUE OF ABOUT €105 TO €110 MILLION (NOT INCLUDING PLANNED DISPOSAL)‍​

* PACE OF ORDERS RECEIVED THIS QUARTER WILL NOT ALLOW TO REACH THE FOURTH QUARTER‘S AMBITIOUS REVENUE TARGET

* PACE OF ORDERS RECEIVED THIS QUARTER WILL NOT ALLOW TO REACH ANNUAL REVENUE TARGET.

* AIMS TO REDUCE ITS COSTS BY €4 MILLION PER YEAR

* IS WELL-POSITIONED FOR SEVERAL CALLS FOR TENDER‍​

* REMAINS CONFIDENT OF ITS COMMERCIAL OUTLOOK IN THE MEDIUM TERM Source text: bit.ly/2pafs2B Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)