April 3 (Reuters) - ECA SA:

* FY EBITDA EUR ‍​11.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 14.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NO DIVIDEND FOR 2017‍​

* FY NET LOSS EUR 3.2 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 10.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AIMS FOR SLIGHT GROWTH OF REVENUE IN 2018 VERSUS 2017‍​

* AIMS FOR SAVINGS OF EUR 4 MILLION ON A FULL YEAR BASIS FROM 2019‍​

* DIVESTITURE AND CLOSING OF ROBOTICS AND SIMULATION BUSINESSES SHOULD NOT HAVE AN IMPACT ON 2018 RESULTS‍​

* AIMS TO IMPROVE PROFITABILITY AND OPERATING EFFICACITY IN 2018‍​