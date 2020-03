March 23 (Reuters) - ECA SA:

* FY NET RESULT EUR 8.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 20.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 14.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 112.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 102.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF €0.50 IN RESPECT OF 2019

* ON COVID-19: AT THIS STAGE OF THE PANDEMIC, IMPOSSIBLE TO ASSESS IMPACT ON THE GROUP’S SALES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)