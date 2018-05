May 2 (Reuters) - ECA SA:

* GRANTED AGREEMENT FOR SUPPLY OF 20 OF P&T UNITS FOR ORANO, WITH PHASED DELIVERY PROGRAM OVER NEXT TWO YEARS

* A FIRST ORDER HAS BEEN RECEIVED FOR DELIVERY OF 7 UNITS IN SPRING 2018. Source text: bit.ly/2FBDRAO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)