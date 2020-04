April 28 (Reuters) - ECA SA:

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 22.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 21.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PLANS TO REDUCE AMOUNT OF DIVIDEND FROM 0.5 EURO TO 0.40 EURO PER SHARE, I.E. THE SAME AMOUNT AS THAT PAID IN 2019

* THE CRISIS WILL AFFECT THE GROUP’S PERFORMANCE IN 2020, PARTICULARLY IN THE SECOND QUARTER

* THE MOST PENALIZED ACTIVITY SHOULD BE THAT OF THE AEROSPACE DIVISION