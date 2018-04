April 27 (Reuters) - Eca Sa:

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 22.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 24.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AT END-MARCH BACKLOG IS UP 5.1 PERCENT AT 103 MILLION EUR

* FOR 2018 EXPECTS GROWTH TO CONTINUE

* AIMS TO GENERATE SAVINGS OF 4 MILLION EUROS IN A FULL YEAR FROM 2019