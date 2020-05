May 26 (Reuters) - Echelon Financial Holdings Inc:

* ECHELON FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* ECHELON FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* ECHELON FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS $8.5 MILLION VERSUS $7.5 MILLION